Special prosecutor to be appointed in dispute between Hinds Co. election commissioners

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Special representation will likely be appointed to help prosecute charges brought against Hinds County Election Commissioners Yvonne Horton and Toni Johnson.

Last month, Johnson and Horton filed complaints against each other in Hinds County Justice Court, with Horton alleging simple assault and Johnson alleging harassment.

No date has been set in a hearing for those cases.

Horton filed her complaint after Johnson allegedly threatened her following a poll worker training session in mid-September.

According to her affidavit, Horton claims she was in fear of “(imminent serious bodily harm” after Johnson threatened to show up at her Bolton home.

Johnson had confronted Horton for allegedly calling multiple people to find out where she lived.

Both commissioners are facing misdemeanor charges.

In a letter to Justice Court Clerk Patricia Woods, Hinds County Attorney Gerald Mumford recused himself from both cases, saying there was a conflict of interest.

Mumford cited Mississippi Rules of Professional Conduct Section 1.9, which deals with guidelines for interacting with former clients.

According to Hinds County Chancery Court documents, Mumford had represented Commissioner Johnson in a previous unrelated case.

“It is important that the public have confidence in our judicial system,” he wrote. “The public would be best served by having someone prosecute this matter who does not have a relationship with either person.”

