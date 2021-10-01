Power of Pink
Oldest living American, Omaha resident celebrates 115th birthday

Thelma Sutcliffe of Omaha turned 115 on Friday, Oct. 1, and is now the oldest living American.
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The oldest living person in America is celebrating her birthday on Friday in Omaha.

Thelma Sutcliffe turned 115 years old on October 1, sharing the date with former President Jimmy Carter.

Omaha City Councilman Pete Festersen, who represents Sutcliffe’s own District One, sent her a birthday wish on Twitter early Friday morning.

6 News last celebrated with Thelma six years ago on her 109th birthday, she tells 6 News that she wants to keep things quiet for this year’s celebration.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

