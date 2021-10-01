Meet, greet the candidates for Hinds Co. sheriff and constable

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - You can meet and greet candidates running for Hinds County sheriff and District-5 constable tomorrow in Terry.

The town’s Historic Preservation Planning Committee invited all candidates to appear at Village Square Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hinds County voters will choose a new sheriff on November 2 to serve the remainder of the late Lee Vance’s term.

Free hot dogs and live entertainment will be provided.

