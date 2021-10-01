Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Lauderdale County woman stabbed to death, manhunt in progress

Montrell Taylor is a person of interest in a stabbing that led to the death of a woman in...
Montrell Taylor is a person of interest in a stabbing that led to the death of a woman in Lauderdale County.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A woman was stabbed and died from her injuries Thursday evening, and a search is under way for a person of interest.

The stabbing happened just before 8:45 PM on the 1100 block of Sand Flat Road off of Highway 19 in Southeast Lauderdale County. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says the person of interest is 28-year-old Montrell D. Taylor.

Shortly after, a car crashed through the front of a house on the 600 block of Murphy Road that is believed to be connected.

The events leading up to the altercation are not known. Calhoun says it may have been a domestic dispute.

This is a developing situation. We will have more information as it is available.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snap benefits increasing October 1
SNAP benefits increasing October 1
A student was injured when a gun in another student's backpack accidentally discharged.
Child shot at Newton Elementary
David Archie arrested at supervisor meeting
David Archie faces multiple charges after arrest during meeting
Family outraged after murder charges dropped against man accused of killing their loved one
Family outraged after murder charges dropped against man accused of killing mother of 5
A night inside the most haunted house in Mississippi
We spent a night inside the most haunted house in Mississippi. Here’s what we saw.