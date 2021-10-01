Lauderdale County woman stabbed to death, manhunt in progress

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A woman was stabbed and died from her injuries Thursday evening, and a search is under way for a person of interest.

The stabbing happened just before 8:45 PM on the 1100 block of Sand Flat Road off of Highway 19 in Southeast Lauderdale County. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says the person of interest is 28-year-old Montrell D. Taylor.

Shortly after, a car crashed through the front of a house on the 600 block of Murphy Road that is believed to be connected.

The events leading up to the altercation are not known. Calhoun says it may have been a domestic dispute.

This is a developing situation. We will have more information as it is available.

