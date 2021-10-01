Here’s how school districts have spent federal pandemic funds so far

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Our nation’s education system has drastically changed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Mississippi, already struggling schools continue to be put to the test of educating students while juggling changing COVID-19 guidelines, fluctuating cases, and hybrid schedules.

To lessen the impact of COVID-19 schools, President Joe Biden signed off on federal relief packages including the $1.9 trillion Cares Act and $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. The government funds are set aside for everything from healthcare and public health to education and transportation.

Mississippi has received $2.5 billion for school districts and institutions of higher learning.

Mississippi Department of Education calls it the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds. It’s three rounds of federal money MDE is granted by the government. First, the state education department uses a needs-based formula to decide how much money each district can get. Then, the district explains to MDE how much is needed and what for.

So far, here’s how much each school district has spent.

Hinds County Schoool District

ESSER I $1,018,055.00

Bi-Polar ionization retro-fitting supplies for air purifiers

Furniture

In-line boards, stands, document cameras, and web cameras

ESSER II $4,204,835.00

Summer academy and after-school programs

Transportation

Instructional interventionist

Teacher assistants

HVAC filter changes

Window replacements

Sanitation, cleaning, and water supplies

Water fountain bottle filling stations with filters

Paid leave under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act

Construction awning

ESSER III $9,443,463.00 (not yet spent, awaiting approval from MDE)

Summer and after school academies and transportation

Instructional interventionist

Teacher assistants

Curriculum coaches

Curriculum supplies

Instructional software

Behavioral counselors

COVID-19 health supplies

Classroom additions

Jackson Public Schoool District

ESSER I

Providing principals and school leaders with resources to address the needs of schools

Training for staff on sanitation and minimizing the spread of infectious diseases

Planning for and coordinating long-term closures

Purchasing of educational technology

Providing mental health services and supports

Planning and implementing summer learning and supplemental afterschool programs

ESSER II

Activities addressing learning loss among students

School facility repairs and improvements

Inspection, testing, maintenance, repair, replacement, and upgrade projects to improve the indoor air quality in school facilities

ESSER III

Preliminary planning in progress. A minimum of 20% of the school district’s formula allocation must be reserved to address learning loss through evidence-based interventions. Such interventions might include extended time activities that respond to academic, social, and emotional needs and the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on certain at-risk student groups.

Rankin County School District

ESSER I approximately $1,900,000

Chromebooks

Chromebook carts

Summer remediation materials

Nurses salaries for 2021

ESSER II approximately $7,900,000 (not yet spent, planned expenses)

Nurses salaries for 2021 and 2022

Student and teacher computers for 2022

Dongles

3rd grade Gate Summer Program

Elementary Summer Remediation Program

Middle School/High School Summer School and Remediation Programs

Elementary and Secondary Summer Enrichment Programs

Digital Curriculum for Elementary and Secondary

Two mental health counselors

Teachers

Assistant teachers for new, over-age middle school program

ESSER III approximately $17,700,000

Preliminary planning in progress

Madison County School District

ESSER I $1,103,372

Sanitation

Additional school nurses

Personal protective equipment

ESSER II $4,725, 527

Programs to address learning loss (summer school, summer enrichment programs, academic tutoring)

School nurses

Behavioral health therapist

Technology enhancements

ESSER III $10,612,863

Preliminary planning in progress

Madison County School District says their plans include funding for programs related to learning loss, including in-school tutorials and summer learning recovery programs. The proposal also includes funding for school nurses and mental health therapists. It also includes funding for construction projects across the district.

Canton Public School District

ESSER I approximately $7 million

ESSER II approximately $13 million

Canton Public School District says all funds have been/will be used for the following:

to address learning loss among students to coordinate preparedness and response efforts to COVID-19 to purchase supplies to sanitize and clean facilities implement procedures and systems to improve preparedness and response efforts to purchase educational technology for the schools to provide mental health services and resources to plan and implement summer learning and supplemental after school programs to continue school and facility repairs and improvements to maintain school operations and services and employ existing school staff to conduct activities to address the unique needs of low-income students, children with disabilities, English learners, homeless, and foster students

Here’s how much MDE allocated for each district in 2020.

Here’s how much MDE allocated for each district in 2021.

