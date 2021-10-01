Friday Night & Weekend Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - October is here, but the cooler and less humid weather is not, not at least so far. It will remain humid through this weekend and into early next week. Highs will be in the lower and middle 80s with partly sunny skies this weekend and scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is unlikely. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s with quite humid weather. the weather starts to transition a little next week. Highs will be closer to 80 degrees with lows in the lower 60s and we’ll have partly sunny skies with just isolated showers Monday thru Friday, including Wednesday, the start of the Mississippi State Fair. There should also be a lessening of humidity during next week as well. Average high is 84 this time of year and the average low is 61. Southeast wind tonight and Saturday around 5mph with higher gusts in showers. Sunset is 6:45pm and the sunrise is 6:56am. The tropics remain active, but only in the Atlantic as we have no systems to watch in The Gulf or Caribbean currently.

