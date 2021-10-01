Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Friday Night & Weekend Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - October is here, but the cooler and less humid weather is not, not at least so far.  It will remain humid through this weekend and into early next week.  Highs will be in the lower and middle 80s with partly sunny skies this weekend and scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.  Severe weather is unlikely.  Morning lows will be in the upper 60s with quite humid weather.  the weather starts to transition a little next week.  Highs will be closer to 80 degrees with lows in the lower 60s and we’ll have partly sunny skies with just isolated showers Monday thru Friday, including Wednesday, the start of the Mississippi State Fair.  There should also be a lessening of humidity during next week as well.  Average high is 84 this time of year and the average low is 61.  Southeast wind tonight and Saturday around 5mph with higher gusts in showers.  Sunset is 6:45pm and the sunrise is 6:56am.  The tropics remain active, but only in the Atlantic as we have no systems to watch in The Gulf or Caribbean currently.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Snap benefits increasing October 1
SNAP benefits increasing October 1
A student was injured when a gun in another student's backpack accidentally discharged.
Child shot at Newton Elementary
David Archie arrested at supervisor meeting
David Archie faces multiple charges after arrest during meeting
Family outraged after murder charges dropped against man accused of killing their loved one
Family outraged after murder charges dropped against man accused of killing mother of 5
A night inside the most haunted house in Mississippi
We spent a night inside the most haunted house in Mississippi. Here’s what we saw.

Latest News

Few Showers Friday, Saturday; Scattered Showers Sunday As Front Approaches From The West
First Alert Forecast: few showers, storms, at times, this weekend
Few showers possible into this evening.
Peyton's Friday Afternoon Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy; few showers, at times, this weekend
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Thursday Night Weather Forecast