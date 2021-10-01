First Alert Forecast: few showers, storms, at times, this weekend

FRIDAY: As the ‘backdoor front’ slips farther south, it’ll help to squash most opportunities for showers and storms through the day. Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the middle to upper 80s for the first day of October. A few rogue showers could flare up by the afternoon hours near and west of I-55. Clouds will become more dominant overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Lower chances for showers & storms but a few spots could catch a quick afternoon downpour on this Friday. Warm and muggy with highs in the middle to upper 80s amid partly sunny skies. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/VMXrOuUXz0 — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) October 1, 2021

WEEKEND PLANNER: Expect clouds to be more prevalent through the weekend, though most of Saturday will likely remain dry – outside of a few rogue showers near and west of I-55. Highs will sneak to the middle to, a few, upper 80s. A few widely scattered showers and storms may be possible Saturday night with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain chances increase through Sunday as a cold front approaches from the west. Highs Sunday will top out in the lower to middle 80s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: The front will sluggishly shift east late Sunday and Monday - before getting hung up mid-week, keeping chances for showers in play. Highs will shift from the lower to middle 80s to the upper 70s and lower 80s into next week. As the front begins to fade away late week, expect a brightening of the skies amid tolerable humidity levels.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Hurricane Sam continues to buzz through the Atlantic as a category 4 storm – and is still expected to stay east of Bermuda, though, tropical storm watches have been issued as the storm will make a close pass the region in the next 24 hours. Tropical Storm Victor continues to gather strength in the far eastern Atlantic. Both Sam and Victor will stay away from directly affecting any land areas.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.