Court of Appeals: Canton doesn’t owe former City Engineer Rudy Warnock $109K

The state Court of Appeals has granted the city of Canton a major victory, saying it does not have to pay their former city engineer more than $109,000 in unpaid invoices.

Tuesday, the court handed down its decision, which affirms a lower court’s decision to grant Canton a summary judgment in the case.

The ruling comes more than four years after Warnock filed suit in Madison County Circuit Court and more than four years after he was dismissed as the city’s public works director.

Warnock argued that the city owed his firm, Warnock & Associates LLC, more than $109,000 for services performed during his time in office.

The Canton Board of Aldermen initially approved making the payments as part of the city’s overall claims docket in August 2017. The mayor vetoed the vote and the board approved a second claims docket that did not include Warnock’s fees.

Warnock filed suit seeking a summary judgment. The court eventually sided with the city, saying Warnock “had no enforceable contract with the city.”

“The court denied Warnock’s motion on the ground that there were genuine issues of material fact regarding whether the city had requested and approved the services for which it was billed,” the appellate wrote.

Attorneys for Canton argued that no contracts for services were recorded in the board minutes and that Warnock “failed to show that any of the invoices (his company) submitted were for services rendered prior to his removal as city engineer.”

Additionally, “the city noted that all of the disputed invoices were dated May 31, 2017, and that neither the invoices nor any other evidence showed that the work was performed prior to Warnock’s removal on May 4, 2017.”

Warnock argued that the city did not have to include evidence of service contracts in the minutes because the board had approved the payments as part of its claims docket.

The appellate court, though, said Warnock’s argument didn’t hold water, because those payments were eventually vetoed by the mayor. The board, meanwhile, did not vote to override the veto, allowing it to stay.

The former city engineer also said Canton’s argument was invalid because it did not use its minutes argument as part of its initial response to Warnock’s claims.

“A defendant’s failure to timely and reasonably raise and pursue the enforcement of any affirmative defense... which would serve to terminate or stay the litigation, coupled with active participation in the litigation process, will ordinarily serve as a waiver,” his attorneys wrote.

Appeals Court judges again disagreed. “In (his) complaint, Warnock specifically alleged that (his) agreement ‘constitutes a valid and binding contract under Mississippi law and was duly approved by the governing authorities of Canton and appropriately incorporated in the minutes thereof...’ In its answer, the city denied this allegation. Because the minutes requirement is not an affirmative defense, that was all the city needed to do in its answer.”

The opinion was written by Judge P.J. Wilson. Judges Donna Barnes, Virginia Carlton, Jim Greenlee, Latrice Westbrooks, Deborah McDonald, and Joel Smith concurred. Judge David McCarty concurred in part, while Judge John Emfinger did not participate.

Emfinger, who was appointed to the Appeals Court in March 2021, was the trial judge that presided over the case in circuit court.

According to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office, Warnock and Associates was dissolved in November 2017.

