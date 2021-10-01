Citizens, council members weigh in on new garbage agreement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday begins the new agreement over Jackson’s garbage collection.

The temporary agreement runs six months, which is why Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued a second emergency over the city’s garbage collection. Waste Management contracts usually last six years.

After the back and forth between city leaders, some Jackson residents are relieved to know trash will be picked up.

“I’m glad that we got somebody at least to come to pick it up,” said Kord Wilkerson, who lives in Jackson. “I make a lot of trash myself, so I’m just glad that we got somebody to come to get it.”

“I think having our trash picked up is a good thing,” said Addison Hensel, who’s a Jackson resident. “It was a little concerning that it came down to the last minute. I think it’s good to continue this one, and hopefully continue it for the residents of Jackson.”

“You can’t just have trash everywhere; it’s very important,” said Leah Sanders, longtime Jackson resident. “I’m glad they figured it out for sure.” On Thursday, city leaders began their day in a Hinds County Chancery Courtroom.

The city approved the $5.4 million dollar agreement with Waste Management during a special meeting Thursday.

Under the contract, homeowners and renters will pay roughly $10.56 for the month of October and $15 a month for the following five months.

Waste Management will charge this amount to more than 53,869 units in the city.

The mayor and council have been divided on who they wanted to hire for trash pickup.

However, in the end, council members said they were glad a decision was made.

“I think it’s a big win for the citizens,” said Councilman Aaron Banks, representing Ward 6. “I think that as governing authorities and elected officials, I think that this all has also caused us all to step back, take a moment and breathe, and see how we can come together and come to solutions.”

“We just really worked hard on the settlement,” said Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay, representing Ward 7.

“The judge came out early in the day and said I want yall to come together and see if you can’t reach an agreement before we proceed with the hearing. We spent the next two hours just going back and forth and working out the settlement.”

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued a statement and said it’s always been the administration’s intent to ensure garbage collection in the city continues without interruption.

“We must make certain the companies we do business with providing quality service to all of our residents regardless of where they live in Jackson,” the mayor said in a statement. “Our decisions must be based on what is best for our City, not on our relationships.”

