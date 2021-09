CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi World War Two veteran is celebrating a special birthday.

John Wesley Henry lives in Canton and turns 102 years old Thursday.

His family says he’s still going strong and can still get around like the average young person.

Believe it or not, they say he drives, texts, and even FaceTimes!

Happy Birthday Mr. Henry!

