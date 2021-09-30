Baby Faces
Vicksburg mayor ends COVID-19 mask mandate

(Live 5)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Masks will no longer be required in Vicksburg after October 4.

Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. announced Thursday that he will not extend the COVID-19 mask mandate.

“I will not be extending the City of Vicksburg’s COVID-19 mask mandate that’s set to expire on Monday, October 4th, but highly recommend everyone take the vaccine and wear a mask when social distancing can’t be practiced,” Mayor Flaggs said.

“We’re seeing continuously lower-case numbers in our community while our community vaccination rate is now near 50% . Let’s take responsibility for our own health while helping to ensure the health and safety of others.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

