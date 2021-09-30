Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Thursday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm and muggy weather will continue through at least Tuesday.  An area of low pressure will move northward and drag moist air over us.  There will be some patchy fog at night and in the morning, followed by partly sunny skies and isolated showers Friday and Saturday.  There will be a better chance for rain Sunday and Monday with a low-pressure area approaching.  There is some potential for cooler and less humid weather to move in by the middle of next week.  Highs will be in the middle 80s with lows in the upper 60s.  Temperatures may go down a few more degrees, by this time next week.  The threat of severe weather or heavy overall rainfall is very low right now.  Heavy downpours may produce upwards of one to two inches of rain during the next week.  The tropics are active in the Atlantic, but not much is happening around here, so we are not concerned about the Gulf or the Caribbean right now.  Average high this time of year is 84 and the average low is 61.  Southeast wind tonight and Friday at 5mph.  Sunrise is 6:55am and the sunset is 6:46pm.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Snap benefits increasing October 1
SNAP benefits increasing October 1
Family outraged after murder charges dropped against man accused of killing their loved one
Family outraged after murder charges dropped against man accused of killing mother of 5
Valerie Shepard and Jacky Blackwood (right) were arrested following a police chase in Rankin...
Man, woman arrested after chase ends with a flipped U-Haul in Flowood
A night inside the most haunted house in Mississippi
We spent a night inside the most haunted house in Mississippi. Here’s what we saw.
Landon Woodson
Miss. high school student dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Unsettled Pattern Remains In Play Through Next Week
First Alert Forecast: scattered showers, storms continue Thursday; slightly drier Friday, Saturday
Showers possible into this evening.
Peyton's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern continues Thursday
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Wednesday Night Weather Forecast