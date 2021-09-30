Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm and muggy weather will continue through at least Tuesday. An area of low pressure will move northward and drag moist air over us. There will be some patchy fog at night and in the morning, followed by partly sunny skies and isolated showers Friday and Saturday. There will be a better chance for rain Sunday and Monday with a low-pressure area approaching. There is some potential for cooler and less humid weather to move in by the middle of next week. Highs will be in the middle 80s with lows in the upper 60s. Temperatures may go down a few more degrees, by this time next week. The threat of severe weather or heavy overall rainfall is very low right now. Heavy downpours may produce upwards of one to two inches of rain during the next week. The tropics are active in the Atlantic, but not much is happening around here, so we are not concerned about the Gulf or the Caribbean right now. Average high this time of year is 84 and the average low is 61. Southeast wind tonight and Friday at 5mph. Sunrise is 6:55am and the sunset is 6:46pm.

