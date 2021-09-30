Baby Faces
Theegala finds an easy path to 64 and lead in Mississippi

Corey Conners of Canada hits along the 18th fairway during the first round of the Sanderson...
Corey Conners of Canada hits along the 18th fairway during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Sahith Theegala has the early lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship. Theegala is on the list of promising young Americans and is off to a good start.

He swept the awards as NCAA player of the year his senior season at Pepperdine, which was cut short by the pandemic.

The Californian made it to the PGA Tour on his first try. In the opening round at the Country Club of Jackson, he was rarely out of position and only once came close to bogey.

He led by one shot over Nick Watney. Defending champion Sergio Garcia played in the afternoon.

