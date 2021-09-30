Supreme Court upholds dogfighting conviction of Adams Co. man

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s highest court has upheld the conviction of an Adams County man who was sentenced to nine years behind bars for dogfighting.

In a unanimous decision Thursday, the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that the lower court had not erred in convicting Tommie Queen of three felony counts of dogfighting back in 2019.

At the time, Queen became the first person in Mississippi to be found guilty on multiple dogfighting charges.

“This case was absolutely heartbreaking, and we’re grateful to those who aided the dogs involved, and that the court recognized the severity of the crime and ruled to deny Queen’s appeal,” said Doll Stanley, Director of In Defense of Animals’ Justice for Animals Campaign.

In 2017, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about barking dogs at 29 1/2 Miracle Rd. in Adams County. According to court records, a deputy walked to the rear of the home, where he “observed multiple dogs that were on chains and a few that were not.”

The deputy later “testified that multiple dogs were fighting during the time that he was on the property.”

After a search warrant was obtained, numerous items were recovered from the property, including logging chains, bite sticks, intravenous bags containing saline, medicine bottles, vitamins, Muscle Milk, and other items designed to help dogs build muscles and endurance and to help treat injuries.

During Queen’s trial, an expert with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty for Animals testified on behalf of the sheriff’s department.

Queen was eventually convicted on six of nine counts and sentenced to three three-year terms, which would run consecutively, court records show.

Queen appealed the decision, saying the expert witness was not an expert and that the judge presiding over the case should have recused herself. Among arguments, the defendant said the expert had never testified in federal court, nor had he earned a college degree.

The high court countered that, saying the expert had “investigated hundreds of dog-fighting cases over his career and that his duties included medical evaluation of dogs.” As for not attending college, the supreme court cited the fact that the witness had “20 years of experience as an animal-cruelty investigator” and was an instructor who worked with law enforcement agencies.

Queen also claimed the judge, Judge Debra Blackwell, should have recused herself. Blackwell previously served as an assistant district attorney for the same office that was investigating Queen’s case.

The high court ruled the judge did not err, saying Blackwell “had not participated in Queen’s case in any way, either indirectly or directly,” during her time in the district attorney’s office. “She stated that she had not seen Queen’s case file, had no knowledge of the case, and had not performed any work whatsoever on the case,” the court wrote. "

