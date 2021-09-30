Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Round 1 of Sanderson Farms Championship kicks off

By Trey Mongrue and Lauren Hoffman
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The first round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship is underway at the Country Club of Jackson.

Record crowds are expected this year as fans return to the PGA Tour for the first time following the pandemic.

The last four players in after Monday’s Sanderson Farms Championship qualifier are Quade Cummins, Grant Hirschman, Kyle Reifers, and Sam Saunders.

The additions complete a full field of 144 players, including Major winners Gary Woodland, a 12-time winner on the PGA TOUR Zach Johnson, Jimmy Walker, and Lucas Glover. They will join 2021 defending champion and 2017 Masters Champion Sergio Garcia.

The players join past tournament champions Sebastián Muñoz, Ryan Armour, Cody Gribble, Peter Malnati, Nick Taylor, Scott Stallings, Chris Kirk, and Bill Haas.

Also in the final field are 2012 FedExCup Champion Brandt Snedeker, 2017 Players Champion Si Woo Kim, and South Korean golfer Sungjae Im.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the variety and caliber of players in just our third year as a stand-alone event,” said Steve Jent, Executive Director of the Sanderson Farms Championship. “We are ready to show off this amazing field to the world.”

You can purchase tickets here.

All tickets for 2021 are mobile.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snap benefits increasing October 1
Snap benefits increasing October 1
Valerie Shepard and Jacky Blackwood (right) were arrested following a police chase in Rankin...
Man, woman arrested after chase ends with a flipped U-Haul in Flowood
Family outraged after murder charges dropped against man accused of killing their loved one
Family outraged after murder charges dropped against man accused of killing mother of 5
A night inside the most haunted house in Mississippi
We spent a night inside the most haunted house in Mississippi. Here’s what we saw.
Landon Woodson
Miss. high school student dies of COVID-19

Latest News

WATCH: Hearing begins in Jackson garbage collection case
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,101 new cases reported Thurs.
Round 1 of Sanderson Farms Championship underway
First Round of 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship begins
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (Sept. 30, 2021) - clipped version
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (Sept 30, 2021) - clipped version