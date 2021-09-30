Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

North Korea says it has test-fired an anti-aircraft missile

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace, Friday, March 1, 2019, In Hanoi, Vietnam.(Manan Vatsyayana/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has test-fired an anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons launches this month.

The Korean Central News Agency said Friday the test-launch performed Thursday is “of very practical significance in studying and developing various prospective anti-aircraft missile system.”

North Korea has recently mixed its weapons tests with conditional talks with Seoul in what some experts say is an attempt to extract outside concessions.  

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday expressed his willingness to restore communication channels with rival South Korea while slamming the United States for its hostility against the North.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snap benefits increasing October 1
SNAP benefits increasing October 1
Family outraged after murder charges dropped against man accused of killing their loved one
Family outraged after murder charges dropped against man accused of killing mother of 5
Valerie Shepard and Jacky Blackwood (right) were arrested following a police chase in Rankin...
Man, woman arrested after chase ends with a flipped U-Haul in Flowood
A night inside the most haunted house in Mississippi
We spent a night inside the most haunted house in Mississippi. Here’s what we saw.
Landon Woodson
Miss. high school student dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Jerrell Jackson
Ex-JPS band volunteer sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for making child porn
WLBT at 5p
Tommie Queen
Supreme Court upholds dogfighting conviction of Adams Co. man
Breaking news.
Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar to perform at Super Bowl