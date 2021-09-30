Baby Faces
Monday is the registration deadline to vote in November

By Carmen Poe
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Monday, October 4 is the deadline to register to vote in the November election.

If you’re registering in person, you must do so before 5 p.m. on Monday, October 4.

If you’re registering by mail, all voter registration applications must be postmarked no later than Monday, October 4.

Here are the guidelines to register to vote in the State of Mississippi:

  • A resident of Mississippi and the county, city, or town for 30 days prior to the election;
  • At least 18 years old at the date of the election;
  • Not declared mentally incompetent by a court; and,
  • Not convicted of a disenfranchising crime.

Mississippians can register to vote at any of the following locations:

  • Circuit Clerk’s Office;
  • Municipal Clerk’s Office;
  • Department of Public Safety; and,
  • Any state or federal agency offering government services.

Mail-in voter registration applications are available at circuit clerk offices and on our Y’all Vote website (yallvote.ms). The application may also be used to update your voter registration information if you have moved or changed your name since the last time you voted.

To verify your voter registration information, visit the “Are You Registered To Vote?” section of our Y’all Vote website. If the information listed on our website is incorrect, please be sure to contact your local circuit clerk to get the information corrected as soon as possible. Be sure to review and prepare for upcoming deadlines listed in the 2021 Elections Calendar.

Remember, there is never a deadline to register to vote, but in order to cast a ballot in the 2021 November general and special elections, you must be registered by Monday, October 4.

