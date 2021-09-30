Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

Baby Faces
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Police say a passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked on the wing as the plane reached the terminal.

Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened.

American Airlines said in a statement that “the customer was immediately detained by law enforcement.”

Once the gate was attached to the plane, U.S. Customs and Border Protection took the man into custody without incident.

All the other passengers were able to leave without issue.

Authorities offered no additional details.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

