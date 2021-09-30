Baby Faces
Man found dead days after Vicksburg motorcycle crash

Steve Strong
Steve Strong(Vicksburg Daily News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Warren County man was found dead Tuesday after a motorcycle crash in Vicksburg, Vicksburg Daily News reports.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office says Steve Strong was reported missing Sunday by his son.

Warren County Fire Coordinator Jerry Briggs and E-911 Coordinator Shane Garrard located Strong’s body near North Washington and Highway 61. His motorcycle had crashed into a ravine.

“Garrard and I searched the last known location and found skid marks on North Washington, just before the hard right turn towards 61 North. We found him there,” Briggs said.

According to Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones, Strong was traveling northbound on North Washington between 9 and 10 p.m. on Saturday when his bike left the roadway.

Vicksburg Police Department is investigating the crash.

