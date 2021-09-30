Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Knox County Schools staff sent home after refusing masks, leaves 200 kids without teacher

As of Sept. 29, only one staff member had returned to work.
Knox County Schools
Knox County Schools(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Deputy Law Director David Sanders filed for further changes to a federal order enforcing a mask mandate in Knox County Schools Thursday. The appeal asks the court to consider more conditions that could exempt someone from wearing a mask in school and also provides more reasoning behind the request.

The order stated approximately 16 staff members were sent home without pay for refusing to wear masks on Sept. 28. The staff members sent home included 10 teachers and 5 paraprofessionals.

As a result of the staff members being sent home, approximately 200 students were without their teacher or paraprofessional, according to the order.

The incident comes as Gov. Bill Lee is set to renew his executive order that allows parents to opt their children out of mask mandates. According to an announcement from the governor, he plans to fight challenges to the order, like the federal ruling in Knox County.

As of Sept. 29, only one staff member had returned to work.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snap benefits increasing October 1
SNAP benefits increasing October 1
Family outraged after murder charges dropped against man accused of killing their loved one
Family outraged after murder charges dropped against man accused of killing mother of 5
A night inside the most haunted house in Mississippi
We spent a night inside the most haunted house in Mississippi. Here’s what we saw.
Valerie Shepard and Jacky Blackwood (right) were arrested following a police chase in Rankin...
Man, woman arrested after chase ends with a flipped U-Haul in Flowood
David Archie arrested at supervisor meeting
David Archie faces multiple charges after arrest during meeting

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (9-30-21)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (9-30-21)
Police: Deadly wreck took place on E. Fortification Street
Police: Deadly wreck took place on E. Fortification Street
3 On Your Side Investigates: Cashing in on COVID
3 On Your Side Investigates: Cashing in on COVID
Consider This: Ridgeland Growth
Consider This: Ridgeland Growth