Former Jones Co. Fire Council president accused of embezzlement dead

Garick, 42, was arrested on a charge of embezzlement on Aug. 31 and booked into the county jail.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former president of the Jones County Fire Council accused of embezzling money from the organization died Wednesday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Jones County Coroner Burl Hall.

Hall said William Lee Garick was taken to the emergency room at the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel and later transported to the Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg on Wednesday night. Garick was pronounced dead at 9 p.m.

The death is still under investigation.

Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner issued this statement on behalf of the fire council.

“The Jones County Fire Council has been met with shock and profound sadness with the news of William Lee Garick’s passing.  Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Garick family.  We hope that they will somehow find peace during this difficult time.”

Garick, 42, was arrested on a charge of embezzlement on Aug. 31 and booked into the county jail. On Sept. 1, Garick was charged with two counts of embezzlement following his initial appearance in court.

During his court appearance, Garick requested a public defender saying he could not afford an attorney.

The exact amount of money Garick is suspected of embezzling has not yet been released; however, WDAM was told that deputies seized multiple items when executing a search warrant at Garick’s personal residence.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Garick was released from jail on Sept. 10, on a $60,000 bond.

The story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

