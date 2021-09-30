First Alert Forecast: scattered showers, storms continue Thursday; slightly drier Friday, Saturday

THURSDAY: Keep the umbrella nearby, yet again! A ‘backdoor front’ will approach from the northeast - it’ll help to squeeze out more chances for rain and storms through your Thursday. Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms to contend with again. Locally heavy pockets of rain could lead to low-lying and poor drainage flooding. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s. Rain chances will tend to drop off again, after sunset, with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Keep the umbrellas nearby again today - more scattered showers, storms possible at times with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Locally heavy rain could yield low-lying and poor drainage area flooding. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/JsfXRMlSfg — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) September 30, 2021

FRIDAY: As the ‘backdoor front’ slips farther south, it’ll help to squash most opportunities for showers and storms through the day. Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the middle to upper 80s for the first day of October. A few rogue showers could flare up by the afternoon hours near and west of I-55. Clouds will become more dominant overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: The pushy upper ridge to our north will not hold very long – beginning to retreat eastward as a new system approaches from the west. A few showers could find their way into the fold – mainly west of I-55 Saturday amid highs in the middle 80s. The approaching front from the west will begin to head east into Sunday – kicking up better chances for showers and storms to round out the weekend. The front will sluggishly shift east Sunday and Monday - before getting hung up mid-week, keeping chances for showers in play. Highs will shift from the lower to middle 80s to the upper 70s and lower 80s into next week.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Hurricane Sam continues to buzz through the Atlantic as a category 4 storm – and is still expected to stay east of Bermuda, though, tropical storm watches have been issued as the storm will make a close pass the region in the next 48 hours. Tropical Storm Victor continues to gather strength in the far eastern Atlantic. Both Sam and Victor will stay away from directly affecting any land areas.

