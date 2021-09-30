Family outraged after murder charges dropped against man accused of killing mother of 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson family is outraged after learning the man accused of killing their loved one is now a free man.

Back in January, 44-year-old Aaron Ellis was charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Regina Bell.

“My reaction is furious because I feel like we’re not getting anywhere,” said a heartbroken Jabrea McGowan. “I am furious because my mom’s murderer is not locked up. Leading up to that night, I was spending the night over there because I had several messages from my mom saying she feels like he is going to do something.”

The mother of five died of blunt force trauma to the head and McGowan says her siblings found her in bed the next day unresponsive.

“I feel like that has really taken a toll on them and messed their heads up because they are afraid,” she said.

Through our investigation, we found that Ellis was charged and given no bond in January for the murder.

By the next month, a document from the Hinds County Court showed the case was later dismissed due to lack of evidence. And that’s not all WLBT uncovered.

Ellis was convicted, sentenced, and served time for manslaughter back in 2005. He served 10 years in prison.

Fast forward to Monday, he was arrested for domestic violence and released on his own recognizance by a judge the next day.

“I don’t understand how he keeps doing all this bad stuff and keep getting out of jail,” said Oletha Tillman, Bell’s only sister. She says her family has gotten little to no help in getting answers to why Ellis was released and where the case stands now.

“People are not doing their job and it is really hard because what is it going to take to get him locked up?”

Bell’s daughter Jabera is wondering the same thing. She claims she recently spoke to JPD but feels her mom’s case is not getting the attention it deserves.

“I spoke with the supervisor this morning and he asked me to send all the evidence that I have and that he was going to get back to me tomorrow or today,” she explained.

3 On Your Side reached out to Jackson police and they say they’re actively investigating the case. Still, the grieving family says they refuse to let this case go cold.

They will get justice for their loved and won’t stop until it happens.

“I need for the authorities that are in place to please do your job, that’s all I ask is please do your job,” said Tillman.

“I want justice for my mom, and I want him to rot in jail. I want him to feel the same pain I feel,” said McGowan.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.