Ex-JPS band volunteer sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for making child porn

Jerrell Jackson
Jerrell Jackson(Madison County District Attorney’s Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man convicted of filming girls for child porn during his time as a band volunteer faces 40 years in a federal prison.

Jerrell Lea’Shun Jackson, 34, pleaded guilty to the crimes earlier this year. He was sentenced in a federal court Thursday.

He is convicted of luring young girls to his apartment and filming them involved in sexually explicit acts in 2017 and 2018.

Authorities say he used his association with Jackson State’s Sonic Boom to lure the children, offering to fix their band instruments, give them a ride home or buy them food.

He served as both a band volunteer and a bus driver for Jackson Public Schools.

Jackson was sentenced to 40 years on August 31, 2020, after he was charged with sexual battery and human trafficking involving underage girls who were students at Callaway High.

