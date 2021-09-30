Domestic violence suspect tries to kick out windows of patrol car in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - A domestic violence suspect has been given more charges after attempting to break out of a patrol car in Byram.

According to Byram Police Chief David Errington, officers were taking Pierre Danjou to the Raymond Detention Center Wednesday night when he began “jumping around” and attempting to kick the windows out of the patrol car.

Officials were eventually able to calm Danjou down and provide first aid. While no officers were injured, the patrol car did receive some damage.

Danjou, who is a regular citizen at the Raymond Detention Center, will be charged with damaging the patrol car and for assaulting an officer.

