David Morrow appointed as Rankin County court judge

(KNOE)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - David Morrow is appointed as Rankin County Court Judge for Post 1.

Governor Tate Reeves made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

Morrow will replace Judge Kent McDaniel, who recently announced his retirement effective September 30.

“David’s extensive legal experience and dedication to public service make him well-qualified to work on behalf of Rankin County residents,” Reeves said. “I am grateful that he accepted this appointment and confident he will hit the ground running.”

Since 2016, Morrow has served as a Rankin County Chancery Court’s Family Master where he has presided over trials, hearings, and motions.

He graduated from the United States Air Force with a Bachelor of Science and earned his Juris Doctorate from the Mississippi College School of Law.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

