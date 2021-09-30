David Archie faces multiple charges after arrest during meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County deputies arrested County Supervisor David Archie during a special meeting Thursday morning.

The news comes less than 24 hours after supervisors voted out Archie as vice-president and president-elect.

Archie became disruptive and used foul language Thursday in the middle of his peers trying to conduct business.

“His conduct became more and more disorderly,” Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler said.

In the video that was edited by the county, the board voted unanimously to remove Supervisor Archie after several outbursts.

After the video was cut, Archie begins yelling and you can hear him swearing as officers begin to put Archie in handcuffs.

“We went and approached him and asked him very politely to leave the meeting. He refused to do that,” Crisler added. “He began to get up and tear up public property including the banners and podium that the supervisors have installed to protect them from COVID.”

Archie now faces several charges, including breaching the peace, disorderly conduct, prohibition of public business being conducted in a formal meeting, destruction of public property, and resisting arrest.

“The law does not respect person or position, and anybody that violates the law will be held accountable just as any other citizen in Hinds County,” Crisler added.

It may be his first arrest, but it’s not out of the ordinary for Archie to cause a scene in board meetings. He has all but declared war on three supervisors he has characterized as “two dummies” and a “40-year con man.”

Deputies say they will wait and see what the district attorney wants to do next, but they hope it sends a strong message to everyone.

“If anyone enters a public meeting, they must conduct themselves appropriately,” Crisler said.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.