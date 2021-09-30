UPDATE: Child shot at Newton Elementary

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - A child was shot a Newton Elementary Thursday afternoon. Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick confirmed to Newscenter 11 about 4:30 p.m. that it was an accidental discharge from another student’s backpack.

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the child was airlifted to a trauma center in Jackson.

Newscenter 11 has a reporter in Newton. We’ve also reached out to the Newton Municipal School District for comment.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.