UPDATE: Child shot at Newton Elementary

Law enforcement says this is not an active shooter situation
Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick confirmed to Newscenter 11 that a student was shot when a gun...
Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick confirmed to Newscenter 11 that a student was shot when a gun in another student's backpack accidentally discharged.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - A child was shot a Newton Elementary Thursday afternoon. Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick confirmed to Newscenter 11 about 4:30 p.m. that it was an accidental discharge from another student’s backpack.

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the child was airlifted to a trauma center in Jackson.

Newscenter 11 has a reporter in Newton. We’ve also reached out to the Newton Municipal School District for comment.

