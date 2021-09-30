Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Baby killed, 3 others injured during wreck involving multiple vehicles in Hinds County

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A baby was killed and three others were injured during a multi-car wreck in Hinds County on Thursday.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 9:30 a.m. two vehicles crashed into each on MS-18 near Pentecostal Drive.

Reports show that a gray 2013 Nissan Maxima was heading west when it hit a silver 2016 Chevrolet Cruze.

The Chevrolet came to a stop in the median, while the Nissan ran off the road and crashed into a tree. 

Moments later, a white 2011 Chevrolet Impala had to swerve to avoid the crash. The driver then lost control of his vehicle, crossed the median, and crashed into a gray 2011 Chevrolet Impala.

In all, three people were taken by ambulance to UMMC with undisclosed injuries. A fourth driver had no complaint of injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

A baby inside the Nissan Maxima was pronounced dead at the scene by coroner. The infant was in a child restraint seat at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snap benefits increasing October 1
SNAP benefits increasing October 1
Family outraged after murder charges dropped against man accused of killing their loved one
Family outraged after murder charges dropped against man accused of killing mother of 5
Valerie Shepard and Jacky Blackwood (right) were arrested following a police chase in Rankin...
Man, woman arrested after chase ends with a flipped U-Haul in Flowood
A night inside the most haunted house in Mississippi
We spent a night inside the most haunted house in Mississippi. Here’s what we saw.
Landon Woodson
Miss. high school student dies of COVID-19

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick confirmed to Newscenter 11 that a student was shot when a gun...
UPDATE: Child shot at Newton Elementary
World War II veteran in Canton turns 102
World War II veteran in Canton turns 102
World War II veteran in Canton turns 102
World War II veteran in Canton turns 102