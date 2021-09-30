Baby killed, 3 others injured during wreck involving multiple vehicles in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A baby was killed and three others were injured during a multi-car wreck in Hinds County on Thursday.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 9:30 a.m. two vehicles crashed into each on MS-18 near Pentecostal Drive.

Reports show that a gray 2013 Nissan Maxima was heading west when it hit a silver 2016 Chevrolet Cruze.

The Chevrolet came to a stop in the median, while the Nissan ran off the road and crashed into a tree.

Moments later, a white 2011 Chevrolet Impala had to swerve to avoid the crash. The driver then lost control of his vehicle, crossed the median, and crashed into a gray 2011 Chevrolet Impala.

In all, three people were taken by ambulance to UMMC with undisclosed injuries. A fourth driver had no complaint of injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

A baby inside the Nissan Maxima was pronounced dead at the scene by coroner. The infant was in a child restraint seat at the time of the crash.

