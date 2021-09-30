Baby Faces
Alert: Crash blocking lanes on Highway 468 at Highway 80 in Rankin Co.

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic is halted Thursday morning at the intersection of Highway 468 at Highway 80.

A crash is affecting northbound traffic from the extension of Highway 49 that goes up to Highway 80.

Also, an 18-wheeler is blocking all lanes of Highway 468 between Highway 80 and Old Brandon Road.

Several officers are on the scene helping to direct traffic and clear the scene.

WLBT is working to learn more information on what caused the crash.

