Agreement reached to extend Jackson trash pickup

Jackson, Mississippi
Jackson, Mississippi(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson City Council and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba reached an agreement to drop a lawsuit on the impeding expiration of the city’s trash collection.

The council filed a lawsuit against the mayor over the trash pickup, but now both sides have reached an agreement that will keep garbage pickup continuing after the contract runs out.

A hearing was held Thursday morning, days after the council requested an emergency declaratory judgment following its decision to enter into a 30-day waste hauling contract with Waste Management; Jackson’s current agreement with Waste Management was scheduled to run out October 1.

Details of the agreement were not disclosed, but the council is in an executive session to discuss those. WLBT will reveal more as we learn it.

