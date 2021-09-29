WLBT’s things to know 9/28/21: COVID-19 vaccination rates, gravestone shortages, Gov. Reeves on medical marijuana, and David Archie

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. COVID-19 vaccination rates per county

Mississippi Department of Health data shows major differences in the number of cases reported in counties with high vaccination rates versus those with low rates. Between September 7th-20th, the three counties with the most COVID-19 cases were Harrison, DeSoto, and Jackson. The number of reported cases ranged from 1,244-1,632.

2. Gravestone shortages

Autumn Woods Gardens Memorial in Jackson is where Annie Ford’s mom, Sarah McCaskill, has been laid to rest. According to Earle Banks, spokesperson for the cemetery, headstone production time has increased because of COVID, which has caused an increase in deaths, and the demand for headstones and the supplies needed to produce headstones have had shortages.

3. Gov. Reeves on medical marijuana

The big question in recent days is if, and when, Governor Tate Reeves might call a special session to get a medical marijuana program up and running. Friday, the Speaker and Lt. Governor revealed in a press briefing that they’d added other topics in their request for a special session. We asked Reeves what he thought of the add-ons. Meanwhile, the Legislative Black Caucus is going through the drafted bill in preparation for being called back by the Governor.

4. David Archie

David Archie speaks out about charges levereaged against him at a recent press conference. (WLBT)

Hinds County District 2 Supervisor David Archie said the public shouldn’t expect a replay of a meeting earlier this summer to remove him as board vice president. Instead, if the board of supervisors votes to remove him, the county should expect a lawsuit. A special called meeting is slated for 9 a.m., Wednesday, September 29, to remove him as board vice president and president-elect. The meeting was called by Board President Credell Calhoun.

