Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A muggy Summerlike airmass continues to trigger showers and thunderstorms across our area and most should die down after sunset tonight.  Expect a repeat performance Thursday with temperatures starting in the 70s and winding up in the middle 80s.  The weather will improve Friday and Saturday with more sunshine and just a few showers possible.  Highs will be well into the 80s.  The next system arrives Sunday and hangs around into next week with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs will be in the lower 80s then and overnight lows in the 60s.  The severe threat remains low this week.  The tropics are very active in the Atlantic, but not so much around here.  Southeast wind at 5mph tonight and south at 5mph Thursday.  Average high is 84 and the average low is 62.  Sunrise is 6:54am and the sunset is 6:48pm.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Valerie Shepard and Jacky Blackwood (right) were arrested following a police chase in Rankin...
Man, woman arrested after chase ends with a flipped U-Haul in Flowood
Former Mississippi governor’s wife dies at age 61
A person was airlifted to UMMC after following a crash on U.S. 49 Tuesday.
One person airlifted to hospital after crash on U.S. 49 in Florence
The Jackson Police Department is in search of 22-year-old Ashley Friday.
JPD searching for 22-year-old woman
Jackson chef goes head to head with Food Network’s Bobby Flay
Jackson chef goes head to head with Food Network’s Bobby Flay

Latest News

Unsettled Pattern Keep Rain Chances Alive Through Early Next Week
First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern keeps rain, storm risk through late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: scattered shower, storm regime continue mid-late week
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Tuesday Night Weather Forecast
Unsettled Pattern Keeps Rain Chances Elevated Through Mid-Late Week
First Alert Forecast: muggier air fuels scattered shower, storm chances mid-week