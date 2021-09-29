Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A muggy Summerlike airmass continues to trigger showers and thunderstorms across our area and most should die down after sunset tonight. Expect a repeat performance Thursday with temperatures starting in the 70s and winding up in the middle 80s. The weather will improve Friday and Saturday with more sunshine and just a few showers possible. Highs will be well into the 80s. The next system arrives Sunday and hangs around into next week with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs will be in the lower 80s then and overnight lows in the 60s. The severe threat remains low this week. The tropics are very active in the Atlantic, but not so much around here. Southeast wind at 5mph tonight and south at 5mph Thursday. Average high is 84 and the average low is 62. Sunrise is 6:54am and the sunset is 6:48pm.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.