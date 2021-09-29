Baby Faces
Suspect accused of killing his own father breaks down in tears after facing brother in Elyria court

Lamar Hudson Jr. at arraignment
Lamar Hudson Jr. at arraignment(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of killing his own father, a 41-year-old U.S. Army sergeant veteran, made his first appearance in court on Wednesday morning.

Investigators said 22-year-old Lamar Hudson Jr., of Lorain, fatally shot his father, Lamar Hudson Sr., late Monday night in Elyria on Gulf Road.

The suspect broke down in tears when his brother took to the testimony stand to discuss the impact the deadly shooting will have on the rest of the Hudson family during the emotional bond hearing.

The brother also alleged to the judge that Hudson Jr. did confess to killing their father.

“I just want my family to know I love you with all my heart,” Hudson Jr. said before being taken back to his holding cell at the end of the hearing.

The Elyria Municipal Court judge set bond at $1 million.

According to Elyria police, officers responded to Gulf Road at around 11 p.m. on Monday and found the 41-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a car that was stopped in the roadway.

Hudson Sr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

Victim Lamar Hudson Sr.
Victim Lamar Hudson Sr.(Source: Elyria mayor/Facebook)

Elyria Mayor Frank Whitfield said Hudson Sr. was a sergeant for the U.S. Army.

On Tuesday afternoon, Elyria police announced the arrest of Hudson Jr. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lorain County Jail.

Hudson Jr. is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday afternoon. He is expected then to enter a plea.

