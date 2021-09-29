Spokesman: Suspicious package found on JATRAN bus near VA Medical Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some people may have noticed a large number of police and firefighters responding to an incident on Woodrow Wilson Drive Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the VA Medical Center told WLBT that a suspicious package was found on a JATRAN bus on Woodrow Wilson.

The spokesman said it did not involve the VA at all.

We have reached out to the Jackson Police Department about what was found in that package, but have not yet received a response.

