‘Someone’s gonna get killed’: Near daily gunfire terrorizes Northeast Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents of one Northeast Jackson neighborhood say their once quiet area now sounds like a war zone.

They say the change is brought about by teenagers living on the street opening fire at McLeod Elementary and at their home. It’s a problem homeowners say is being ignored by the police.

Residents of the neighborhood say they live in constant fear of random gunfire. Some are leaving, others say they fear the random bullets will soon injure someone - at the very least.

“Someone’s gonna get hurt. Someone’s gonna get killed,” said a Sunnyvale Drive resident we will call “Sam.” He has lived there for three years.

Surveillance video from his home on September 11 captured what he said is just one example at McLeod Elementary School.

“As the gunshots are happening, it appears that one individual is trading gunfire with a car that had pulled up a few seconds earlier,” said Sam. “About 10, 15 seconds after that you see everyone running back through my yard, back to the house. The last individual to run through the footage jumps in an SUV next door and takes off at a high rate of speed.”

According to the Jackson resident, he and several neighbors called 911. Jackson Police responded, but he said nothing was done.

Others living on the street have the same complaints about repeated gunfire, but no one wanted to comment on camera fearing retaliation.

“Feeling like we’re right here with the precinct when all of this is going on just around the corner is kinda disheartening,” added the Sunnyvale Drive resident.

He said over the past year, residents have moved away because of the gunshots and lack of police patrols. I have reached out to JPD for information and a comment and am awaiting a response.

