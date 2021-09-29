Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Pursuit ends with U-Haul flipping in Flowood after police lay down spike strips

(Brandon Fulton)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, a man and woman have been arrested following a pursuit that ended in Flowood.

Holley says authorities attempted to stop the man and woman who were driving a U-Haul. However, the two would not comply and continued driving.

Flowood Police, assisted by Pearl Police, laid down spike strips on Spillway Road and Highway 471.

The U-Haul would then hit the strips, flipping on its side on Lakeland Drive near Hugh Ward Boulevard.

Authorities have not stated why police were in pursuit of the vehicle. The man and woman’s names have also not been disclosed at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Mississippi governor’s wife dies at age 61
Townsend, a Jackson firefighter, has been charged with sexual assault.
Jackson firefighter behind bars after being charged with sex crime
Keath Cole
Tate County deputy fatally shoots domestic violence suspect; man’s girlfriend found dead days later
Jacob Hyde, 16, is a suspect in a fatal shooting Monday in Lauderdale County.
16-year-old wanted in Lauderdale County murder investigation
Mill Street in Jackson
Manhunt underway after suspects shoot 5 rounds at officer in Jackson

Latest News

Jackson State University announces six-goal strategic plan, ‘Elevate’
Jackson State University announces six-goal strategic plan, ‘Elevate’
Gravestone shortages impacting many families in the Magnolia State who are laying their loved...
Gravestone shortages impacting many families in the Magnolia State who are laying their loved ones to rest
Sisters Deneisha Glenn, left, and Amber Glenn, both of Columbus, join others outside the...
Reeves says they’re ‘talking about the next several weeks’ as a potential for special session
Reeves says they’re ‘talking about the next several weeks’ as a potential for special session
Reeves says they’re ‘talking about the next several weeks’ as a potential for special session