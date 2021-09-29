Pursuit ends with U-Haul flipping in Flowood after police lay down spike strips

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, a man and woman have been arrested following a pursuit that ended in Flowood.

Holley says authorities attempted to stop the man and woman who were driving a U-Haul. However, the two would not comply and continued driving.

Flowood Police, assisted by Pearl Police, laid down spike strips on Spillway Road and Highway 471.

The U-Haul would then hit the strips, flipping on its side on Lakeland Drive near Hugh Ward Boulevard.

Authorities have not stated why police were in pursuit of the vehicle. The man and woman’s names have also not been disclosed at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.