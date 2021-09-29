Public return of the Sanderson Farms Championship means increased revenue for businesses

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The first day of tournament play in the Sanderson Farms Championship is coming up, a welcome return for spectators and the City of Jackson. COVID play last year meant huge losses in revenue.

Businesses in the Capital City felt the impact of last years limited attendance but already this week hopes are high among retailers. Hotels and restaurants are filling up with players and fans of the PGA.

Last year the City of Jackson took a financial hit when mainly players attended. Businesses like Broad Street Baking Company expect a turnaround in 2021.

“We always see a lot of players that come through here,” said Kati Leach.

The service manager believes the public’s return to the tournament will have a huge economic impact for the city.

“I think that it’s gonna have a huge impact on Jackson’s economy, boost it back because when we have big events, like, it really just triggers the economy to bring it back to where it was. 2020 was a huge blow,” said Leach.

“I really appreciate it being back again and generating some normalcy to life here in Jackson,” said Arun Sunkra.

Sunkra owns The Bottle Shop just down the street from The Country Club of Jackson. The wine and spirits retailer said he is one of the local sponsors for the event.

“We’re really thankful that the tournament is back,” added Sunkra. “It’s generating a lot of traffic, much needed traffic and much needed life back into businesses from last year. It’s been a marked improvement.”

The City of Jackson is hoping for more dollars in its coffers.

Visit Jackson reports that the estimated economic impact of the Sanderson Farms Championship was $4.94 million in 2019. It rose to $8.49 million in 2019. That dropped to $1.5 million in 2020... a nearly $7 million dollar loss.

