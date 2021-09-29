Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

NKorea’s Kim wants to restore hotlines with South Korea soon

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace, Friday, March 1, 2019, In Hanoi, Vietnam.(Manan Vatsyayana/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says he’ll restore stalled communication lines with South Korea in early October.

Kim’s comments carried in a state media report on Thursday came a day after North Korea claimed to have performed it first hypersonic missile test in the latest in a series of its weapons tests this month.

Kim also says America’s “hostile policies” and “military threats” remain unchanged and that its recent offer for dialogues is nothing but an attempt to conceal such a hostility.

Some experts say North Korea has been trying to push Seoul to convince Washington to ease economic sanctions and make other concessions or drive a wedge between the allies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valerie Shepard and Jacky Blackwood (right) were arrested following a police chase in Rankin...
Man, woman arrested after chase ends with a flipped U-Haul in Flowood
Former Mississippi governor’s wife dies at age 61
A person was airlifted to UMMC after following a crash on U.S. 49 Tuesday.
One person airlifted to hospital after crash on U.S. 49 in Florence
The Jackson Police Department is in search of 22-year-old Ashley Friday.
JPD searching for 22-year-old woman
Jackson chef goes head to head with Food Network’s Bobby Flay
Jackson chef goes head to head with Food Network’s Bobby Flay

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Police arrest mother, boyfriend in death of La. toddler
This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, left, father of Britney Spears, as he leaves the...
Judge suspends Britney Spears’ father from conservatorship
An ivory-billed woodpecker specimen is on display at the California Academy of Sciences in San...
US says ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species extinct
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Mother, stepfather of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen charged in child’s death