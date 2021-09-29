Baby Faces
More than 7k Mississippians have received rental assistance from state-run program

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state-run rental assistance program has helped thousands of people stay in their homes.

It’s called RAMP or Rental Assistance for Mississippians program.

Governor Tate Reeves tasked Mississippi Home Corporation with running the program.

As of September 29, RAMP has approved a total of 7,062 people and denied 1,148 people.

That number comes from 22,826 completed applications.

MHC has to spend $30.2 million awarded through federal funds.

