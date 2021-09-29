Mississippi county chooses new site for Confederate monument

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Supervisors in one Mississippi county have chosen a new site for a Confederate monument after more than a year of discussion.

The site will need state approval and it’s unclear how much the move will cost.

The stone monument with multiple Confederate soldiers has stood since 1913 outside the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood.

It’s one of about 50 Confederate monuments on public property in Mississippi. Leflore County supervisors voted in June 2020 to move the monument.

On Monday, they decided it should go to Fort Pemberton Memorial Park, a Civil War battle site less than 4 miles from the courthouse.