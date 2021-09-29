Baby Faces
Miss. high school student dies of COVID-19

Landon Woodson
Landon Woodson(Family via WTVA)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - The mother of a North Pontotoc High School football player said on Facebook that her 16-year-old son recently died from COVID-19.

An online obituary said Landon Woodson died on Saturday at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. His mom took to social media and urged everyone to get vaccinated.

Woodson was a sophomore and played on the varsity football team.

There are several signs around NPHS in remembrance of Woodson that students signed and hung across campus.

One of Woodson’s friends, Andrew Philips, said they often bonded over their love for football.

“He’s the reason why I wanted to go further and play college football. Talking about him and seeing him get excited within himself, I noticed sometimes that I would sometimes get excited too,” said Phillips. “Just talking about the game with him, it was like a motivating factor for me.”

Students and staff will meet at the school Thursday morning for a moment of remembrance.

