Man, woman arrested after chase ends with a flipped U-Haul in Flowood

Valerie Shepard and Jacky Blackwood (right) were arrested following a police chase in Rankin...
Valerie Shepard and Jacky Blackwood (right) were arrested following a police chase in Rankin County. The chase resulted in a flipped U-Haul trailer.(Rankin County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Two suspects have been arrested and are currently behind barsfollowing a police chase that ended in Flowood.

Late Tuesday, Jacky A. Blackwood, 39, and Valerie D. Shepard, 44, both of South Carolina, were arrested and charged them with felony fleeing after leading multiple agencies on a police chase.

The two are being held at the Rankin County Jail and it was not known when they would make their initial appearance in court.

According to Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, authorities attempted to stop the two, who were driving a U-Haul. However, the two would not comply and continued driving.

“Upon seeing the deputy activate his lights, the driver of the truck accelerated and began driving more aggressive in an attempt to evade law enforcement,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office. “The driver of the truck, later identified as... Blackwood, struck another vehicle as he continued from Pearl to Flowood.”

The chase continued through Flowood and toward the Reservoir area, when Flowood Police, assisted by Pearl Police, laid down spike strips on Spillway Road and Highway 471.

The U-Haul hit the strips, flipping on its side on Lakeland Drive near Hugh Ward Boulevard.

Both were taken into custody following the chase.

Blackwood has existing warrants in South Carolina.

