Lee Co. mother pleads guilty to letting man sexually abuse her daughter

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) - Two adults are facing serious jail time related to child neglect and sexual abuse offenses in Lee County.

On Friday, September 24, Elizabeth Naomi Taylor plead guilty to multiple counts of child neglect for allowing Jamey Burrage to sexually abuse her daughter.

Taylor will face up to 31 years in prison for her charges.

On Monday, September 27, Burrage also plead guilty to multiple sexual battery offenses. He will serve 28 to 84 years in prison.

Burrage must register as a sex offender and is facing an additional 13 charges in the state of Georgia.

The cases were investigated by the Lee County Sheriff’s Department and the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department.

