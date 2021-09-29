Hearing slated for Thursday in Jackson garbage collection case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council should know Thursday whether its emergency garbage collection contract passes legal muster.

A hearing is slated for 9 a.m., Thursday, September 30 in Hinds County Chancery Court.

The hearing comes days after the council requested an emergency declaratory judgment following its decision to enter into a 30-day waste hauling contract with Waste Management and will be a day before Jackson’s current agreement with Waste Management runs out.

Monday, the council declared a state of emergency on the city’s garbage collection situation and approved a temporary contract with Waste Management to haul waste during the emergency.

That contract is slated to begin October 1. However, Council President Virgi Lindsay is not signing off on the agreement until it is okayed by a judge.

Attorneys for the council argue that the seven-member body had to take action because Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba had refused to act on several proposals to haul waste.

After the council voted down the mayor’s proposal to hire FCC Environmental Services, he entered into and abruptly cut off negotiations with Waste Management.

Later, the mayor refused to tell the council that he had been in talks with another firm to haul garbage, National Waste United LLC.

FCC was one of three firms that responded to the city’s request for proposals for a solid waste contract. Lumumba brought that contract to the council after it received the highest score during the bid evaluation process.

Waste Management, which currently provides trash pick up for the city, received the second highest scores, meaning that the mayor had to enter into talks with that firm following the council’s votes on FCC.

However, the mayor cut off talks with Waste Management on August 30.

Two weeks later, he declared a state of emergency, saying Waste Management had attempted to “strong-arm” the city into accepting a poor deal.

Documents obtained by WLBT showed that the mayor was insisting Waste Management accept a one-year contact, despite the fact the RFP was seeking a six-year waste-hauling agreement.

The council rescinded Lumumba’s state of emergency last week.

In a statement released following the council’s vote, the mayor said it was now up to the council to determine how garbage would be picked up.

However, with Waste Management’s current contract expiring on September 30, the council declared a new state of emergency Monday and approved an emergency, 30-day pickup deal with Waste Management.

Attorneys for the council said the seven-member legislative body had to act, citing the mayor’s inaction.

“Consistent with that pronouncement, Mayor Lumumba has made no further meaningful efforts to ensure solid waste collection and hauling services will continue uninterrupted,” attorneys write.

“The mayor and the city council are required by law to provide for the collection of garbage and rubbish... Failure to satisfy that obligation subjects the city, the city council and Mayor Lumumba to a civil penalty of not more than $25,000 for each violation (of state code),” according to court records.

Typically, contracts are negotiated by the mayor and his/her staff and are brought to the council for consideration.

However, the council says they can take action under state statute.

“Under normal, non-emergent circumstances, neither the mayor nor the city council may act alone (in exercising) the powers granted to a governing authority,” according to attorneys. “Such conditions now exist with only a few days remaining before October 1, 2021, without even temporary arrangements in place for the collection of residential solid waste from and after that date.”

Lumumba maintains he has taken action but the council has blocked his efforts.

In addition to voting down FCC, the council’s decision to rescind his state of emergency nullified his efforts to bring on National Waste.

The mayor signed off on a six-month contract with that company on September 17, the same day he issued his emergency proclamation.

Meanwhile, both the council and the mayor have lawyered up.

Last week, the council brought on Bradley Arant Law Firm to advise it during the emergency. And on Wednesday, it approved Lumumba’s request to bring on his own conflict counsel, the Law Office of Felecia Perkins and A.R. Smith Law, PLLC.

The city will be footing the bill for all legal contracts in the matter. Copies of the contracts were not immediately available and were not included in the council’s agenda packets.

