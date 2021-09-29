Baby Faces
Gravestone shortages impacting many families in the Magnolia State who are laying their loved ones to rest

By Quentin Smith
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -During the pandemic, we’re seeing all kinds of nationwide shortages.

We’ve told you about teacher and nursing shortages.

Now, you can add gravestone shortages to that list.

Autumn Woods Gardens Memorial in Jackson is where Annie Ford’s mom, Sarah McCaskill, has been laid to rest.

“She was like the head of the house,” said Ford, Jackson resident. “She was the thing that held us together.”

Her mom died in 2005.

Earlier this year, Ford said the family was able to come together and buy a gravestone for her mother.

“I purchased it May 17; I paid $1,850 on May 17,” Ford recalled.

But more than four months later, the Jackson woman said the headstone still hasn’t arrived.

In fact, she alleges the cemetery told her it’ll be a little longer before it gets in.

“December,” she said. “The first of December.”

“I’m already sad because we done waited from 2005 to now to get it, and then to be done like this even now.”

We reached out to the cemetery asking what was causing the holdup in getting the gravestone.

Earle Banks, who’s the cemetery’s spokesperson, said it’s a problem others are running into all over due to a nationwide shortage.

“Headstone production time has increased because of COVID, which has caused an increase in deaths, and the demand for headstones and the supplies needed to produce headstones have had shortages,” Banks said in a statement. “Other friends in the monument business are also reporting it is taking them up to six months to get monuments.”

Ford said she is now asking for a refund.

“Just pay me my money back and let me move on, and I will come back to this at a later date.”

However, Banks says that will all depend on how far along the production company is on making the gravestone.

The cemetery reached out to the Georgia-based company and says it’s still waiting to hear back.

