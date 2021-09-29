Baby Faces
Gov. Tate Reeves to discuss workforce development strategy at press conference

Gov. Tate Reeves and Accelerate Mississippi Executive Director, Ryan Miller, will discuss the...
Gov. Tate Reeves and Accelerate Mississippi Executive Director, Ryan Miller, will discuss the state’s efforts to better organize and develop workforce development strategy.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves and Accelerate Mississippi Executive Director, Ryan Miller, will discuss the state’s efforts to better organize and develop workforce development strategy.

Gov. Reeves signed Senate Bill 2564 which created the Office of Workforce Development (AcclerateMS) and Miller was hired as the inaugural Executive Director on April 12, 2021.

The office, now in its 6th month, will be working to coordinate resources and efforts towards higher value, higher impact training to help more Mississippians find meaningful careers.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

