Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Former police officer charged with rape in Jones County

Skyler Prunera
Skyler Prunera(Source: Jones County Jail)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former law enforcement officer is facing a rape charge in Jones County.

According to Jones County Jail records, 28-year-old Skyler Prunera was booked into the jail on one count of rape Monday night.

Sgt. J.D. Carter, with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, said a woman signed an affidavit alleging she was raped by Prunera at a home in Soso over the weekend.

Carter said evidence in the case, including a rape kit, has been sent to the State Crime Lab in Pearl for examination.

A warrant for Prunera’s arrest was issued, and he was arrested by Jones County deputies in the Myrick community Monday, Carter said.

Prunera made his initial appearance before a Jones County judge Wednesday who set his bond at $50,000. Jail records show Prunera bonded out after the hearing.

Prunera was sworn in as an officer with the Laurel Police Department in April 2019 after completing police academy training. Chief Tommy Cox said Prunera has not been with the department since April 2020.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valerie Shepard and Jacky Blackwood (right) were arrested following a police chase in Rankin...
Man, woman arrested after chase ends with a flipped U-Haul in Flowood
Former Mississippi governor’s wife dies at age 61
A person was airlifted to UMMC after following a crash on U.S. 49 Tuesday.
One person airlifted to hospital after crash on U.S. 49 in Florence
The Jackson Police Department is in search of 22-year-old Ashley Friday.
JPD searching for 22-year-old woman
Jackson chef goes head to head with Food Network’s Bobby Flay
Jackson chef goes head to head with Food Network’s Bobby Flay

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Lanaya Cardwell
Police arrest mother, stepfather of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, disappearance
Julius Adams
Arrest made in murder of 39-year-old
WLBT at 4p