Former police officer charged with rape in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former law enforcement officer is facing a rape charge in Jones County.

According to Jones County Jail records, 28-year-old Skyler Prunera was booked into the jail on one count of rape Monday night.

Sgt. J.D. Carter, with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, said a woman signed an affidavit alleging she was raped by Prunera at a home in Soso over the weekend.

Carter said evidence in the case, including a rape kit, has been sent to the State Crime Lab in Pearl for examination.

A warrant for Prunera’s arrest was issued, and he was arrested by Jones County deputies in the Myrick community Monday, Carter said.

Prunera made his initial appearance before a Jones County judge Wednesday who set his bond at $50,000. Jail records show Prunera bonded out after the hearing.

Prunera was sworn in as an officer with the Laurel Police Department in April 2019 after completing police academy training. Chief Tommy Cox said Prunera has not been with the department since April 2020.

