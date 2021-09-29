First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern keeps rain, storm risk through late week

WEDNESDAY: A few foggy areas will be present to start off the day across central and southwest Mississippi. Opportunities for showers and storms remain elevated through the mid-parts of the week. Expect highs in the middle 80s with scattered rounds of showers and storms to contend with amid variably cloudy skies. Rain chances will tend to fade overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s, though more rain potential will emerge by the start of Thursday morning.

Keep the umbrellas nearby again as scattered showers and storms may kick up again through the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the 80s; feeling warmer due to high humidity. Unsettled pattern continues through Thursday ahead of a 'backdoor front'. #mswx @WLBT @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/IClLhAe4ZI — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) September 29, 2021

THURSDAY: As a ‘backdoor front’ approaches from the northeast - it’ll help to squeeze out more chances for rain and storms through your Thursday. Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms to contend with again. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s. Rain chances will tend to drop off again, after sunset, with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: A ‘backdoor front’ sliding in from the northeast to help scour out some of the moisture that will in place over central and southwest Mississippi through Friday and Saturday. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80s to head into the start of October. A few showers could still be part of the mix this weekend, mainly Sunday afternoon and evening – better chances emerge next week as the front poised to the west finally moves through to bring more of a fall feel back to the region.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Hurricane Sam continue to churn through the Atlantic – it will likely remain away from any land areas through this week – even skirting east past Bermuda this weekend Elsewhere, three other disturbances are vying for attention and potential organization. One – east of Bermuda are the remnants of Peter, now featuring a ‘LOW’ chance for development. A tropical wave rolled off western Africa this weekend – and has a ‘MEDIUM’ chance of development along with the wave behind that and has a ‘HIGH’ chance for development in the next 24-36 hours. If it garners name, it would be ‘Victor’.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

