Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Dobbs: Funding for medical marijuana regulation is a concern

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, file photo, Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas...
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, file photo, Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs responds to a question during a news briefing regarding Mississippi's COVID-19 response in Jackson, Miss. Dobbs says he’s concerned about how the Health Department would receive money for its part in licensing and regulating a proposed medical marijuana program. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi state health officer says he’s concerned about how the Health Department would receive money for its part in licensing and regulating a proposed medical marijuana program.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs spoke Tuesday to the Legislative Black Caucus. He says some regulatory programs, such as restaurant inspections, are funded by specific fees.

But he says there’s no specified source of funding for medical marijuana regulation.

The state Supreme Court in May overturned a medical marijuana plan approved by voters last November, citing problems with the initiative process.

House and Senate leaders want a special session so legislators can create a medical marijuana program.

Most Read

Former Mississippi governor’s wife dies at age 61
Pursuit ends with U-Haul flipping in Flowood after police lay down spike strips
A person was airlifted to UMMC after following a crash on U.S. 49 Tuesday.
One person airlifted to hospital after crash on U.S. 49 in Florence
The Jackson Police Department is in search of 22-year-old Ashley Friday.
JPD searching for 22-year-old woman
Jackson chef goes head to head with Food Network’s Bobby Flay
Jackson chef goes head to head with Food Network’s Bobby Flay

Latest News

FILE - A war memorial, erected in 1913 by the Varina Jefferson Davis Chapter of the United...
Mississippi county chooses new site for Confederate monument
Unsettled Pattern Keep Rain Chances Alive Through Early Next Week
First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern keeps rain, storm risk through late week
Gov. Tate Reeves and Accelerate Mississippi Executive Director, Ryan Miller, will discuss the...
“The most important issue in Mississippi is the workforce,” | Gov. Reeves discusses workforce development in Miss.
Gov. Tate Reeves to discuss workforce development strategy at press conference